Krewson, Page hope to soon release details of gradual reopening of local economies

Page added in his tweet that he and Krewson will be closely watching the regional pandemic task force’s report later Monday on “how hospitals did over the weekend.”

Page also referred in his tweet to working with the mayor on details of a reopening plan. He said he hoped those could be released “by the middle of this week.”

Krewson urged people watching her Facebook Live update, in which she took questions from the public, to be patient.

“I know it’s hard and I know your patience is wearing thin. … I understand that, my own patience is wearing thin,” she said. “But we’ve got to be firm here and continue the stay-at-home order a while longer.”

One woman asked if she'd be able to have a small wedding in the city in June.

"I don't know what the gathering size will be in June," she said, referring to potential restrictions that might be in place then. "Those are guidelines we haven't all agreed on yet."

Krewson said maybe the maximum size on a gathering will be 50 by then but she emphasized that she was just guessing on that.

Krewson also discussed the continued stay-at-home order in a CNN interview Monday.