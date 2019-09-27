ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson has yanked her recent appointment of James Mathis to the new metropolitan Board of Freeholders and replaced him with Joseph Hodes, the city Republican Party chairman.
Steve Conway, Krewson's chief of staff, said Mathis' law firm, Husch Blackwell, had notified the mayor's office that serving on the board could be a potential conflict of interest.
Conway said he didn't know the details. Mathis, a Republican, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Hodes, 43, is an official with the Chesterfield-based National Corn Growers Association and the 16th Ward GOP committeeman.
Mathis had been among nine freeholders members named by Krewson on Monday.
The freeholders board also will include nine members yet to be named by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and one to be appointed by Gov. Mike Parson. It will consider possible structural changes for the city and or county for submission to voters in the two jurisdictions.
Hodes has experience with such matters.
In 2004, he was deputy campaign manager for Yes for Home Rule, the committee that pushed unsuccessfully to win voter approval in the city alone for four measures to revamp the structure of city government.
That package would have filled eight citywide offices by appointment rather than election, cut the size of the Board of Aldermen, given more power to the mayor, reduced the power of the comptroller and eliminated the Board of Estimate and Apportionment — the city's top fiscal body.
Another concept in the rejected plan, reducing the size of the Board of Aldermen, eventually was passed by voters in 2012.
The freeholders board's creation was spurred by a petition drive by the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis as an alternative to the failed Better Together plan to merge the city, county and county municipalities.
Unlike the Better Together proposal, which would have gone before voters statewide, any proposal by the freeholders board would require approval by separate majorities of voters in St. Louis and countywide.
Krewson's other choices include Eddie Roth, who has held several key City Hall posts; the Rev. Earl Nance Jr., a prominent pastor active for decades in civic causes; attorneys Jerry Schlichter and Dan Zdrodowski; development official Abdul-Kaba Abdullah; IT consultant LaShana Lewis; Taunia Allen Mason, a St. Louis Science Center manager, and Bridget Flood, executive director of the Incarnate Word Foundation.
Krewson believes that the state Constitution requires aldermen and the County Council to confirm her and Page's appointees within 10 days after the certification of the petitions by election officials, which occurred Monday. That's the same time period in which the appointments are to be made.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, like Page in the county, believes there is no deadline for the two legislative bodies to approve the nominees. On Friday, he assigned the nominations for review by an aldermanic committee.