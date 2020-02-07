Krewson vetoes bill saying McKee NorthSide project has made "satisfactory progress"

Conway said the mayor also disagrees with the bill's "satisfactory progress" designation for a long-delayed rehab of the Railway Exchange building downtown into office space and hundreds of apartments.

As for NorthSide, the city in 2009 approved several hundred million dollars of potential TIF aid for McKee's NorthSide project that envisioned $8 billion of new housing, retail, offices and other developments in a 1,500-acre swath of the city.

So far, McKee's projects in the area have been limited to a $20 million grocery and gas station on North Tucker Boulevard completed last year.

The $112 million Railway Exchange project was approved for a $27.8 million TIF in 2010.

State law requires cities' governing boards or their designees to produce an annual report on the progress of TIF-aided projects.

The bill's sponsor, Alderman Joe Roddy, D-17th Ward, said the data in the report had been prepared by the city's chief development arm, St. Louis Development Corp.

Conway, when asked what phrase would be used in a rewritten version, said that would be up to the development agency.

