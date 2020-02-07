Krewson vetoes bill saying McKee NorthSide project has made "satisfactory progress"

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson wants a rewrite of a city report that listed developer Paul McKee's massive north St. Louis redevelopment plan as among those "making satisfactory progress."
"She does not believe that accurately reflects the circumstances," the mayor's chief of staff, Steve Conway, said Thursday. "She just wants it accurately portrayed."
Conway was explaining why Krewson vetoed a measure passed last month by the Board of Aldermen that reported on 21 projects which over the years had gotten tax-increment financing, or TIF, incentives from the city.
Krewson's administration in 2018 sought to cancel the city's 2009 development agreement with NorthSide, citing a lack of progress and the developer's use of a now-lapsed state tax credit program.
The city move sparked lawsuits pitting McKee's largest creditor — a Washington, Missouri bank — against the city.
Asked if the administration was concerned that approval of a "satisfactory" designation could be cited in the litigation, Conway responded: "That would probably be something we would think about."
Conway said the mayor also disagrees with the bill's "satisfactory progress" designation for a long-delayed rehab of the Railway Exchange building downtown into office space and hundreds of apartments.
As for NorthSide, the city in 2009 approved several hundred million dollars of potential TIF aid for McKee's NorthSide project that envisioned $8 billion of new housing, retail, offices and other developments in a 1,500-acre swath of the city.
So far, McKee's projects in the area have been limited to a $20 million grocery and gas station on North Tucker Boulevard completed last year.
The $112 million Railway Exchange project was approved for a $27.8 million TIF in 2010.
State law requires cities' governing boards or their designees to produce an annual report on the progress of TIF-aided projects.
The bill's sponsor, Alderman Joe Roddy, D-17th Ward, said the data in the report had been prepared by the city's chief development arm, St. Louis Development Corp.
Conway, when asked what phrase would be used in a rewritten version, said that would be up to the development agency.