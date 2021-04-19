Krewson veto of St. Louis firefighters pension measure will stand

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson's veto of a controversial bill returning supervision of all Fire Department pensions to a firefighter-controlled board will not be reversed.

No attempt was made Monday to override the veto at the final meeting of the Board of Aldermen's 2020-2021 session, despite earlier statements by backers that such an effort would be made.

The board in February had voted overwhelmingly to pass the measure despite warnings from Comptroller Darlene Green, Budget Director Paul Payne and others that it would reverse some 2012 reforms enacted to put a check on the city's pension liabilities.

Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones, who will succeed Krewson on Tuesday, also had opposed the proposed change.

Supporters had argued that the bill would merely put oversight of a new pension plan set up a few years ago for younger firefighters and new hires to the decades-old board that continues to run a separate system for veteran firefighters and retirees.

They had pointed out that the measure would make no changes in pension benefits.