Kunce launches second US Senate bid, calls Missouri’s Hawley a ‘faker’ and a ‘coward’

JEFFERSON CITY — Democrat Lucas Kunce blasted U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Friday as he launched his second bid for U.S. Senate, a contest likely to draw national attention due to Hawley’s outspoken support for overturning the 2020 election results.

“I’m from Jefferson City. I’m from what some people would call out-state,” Kunce told the Post-Dispatch on Friday, in response to a question about how he would persuade voters in bellwether counties Democrats have had trouble winning. “And I can tell you right now: people who live in places like that, like, we don’t like cowards and frauds and fakers. We just don’t like it. We don’t like people who have stripped our communities for parts.

“I’m gonna show that that’s what Josh Hawley is, over and over again. He hasn’t had to withstand that scrutiny before,” Kunce said. “By the time I’m done with him, like the whole world, everybody in Missouri, is gonna know this guy’s a faker and a coward, that he doesn’t do anything for the state, and — and that I will.”

Hawley, who has said he intends to run for reelection in 2024, raised his fist toward those gathered outside the Capitol on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021 — and was seen on security footage later on that day running away from rioters as they stormed the Capitol.

Hawley features in Kunce’s campaign launch video, released on the second anniversary of the insurrection.

It starts with an actor in a suit running down a gravel path in Hawley’s hometown of Lexington, Missouri. The ad cuts to the security footage of Hawley running from the rioters.

“This coward’s always running from something,” Kunce said.

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth, but I did have the support of my community, which made me who I am today,” he said. “When things get tough, Missourians deserve a U.S. Senator who will stand up for them, not run away.”

He then refers to Hawley’s “banker daddy” sending him to a “fancy prep school miles from his hometown” — Rockhurst High School, a private, Jesuit school in Kansas City.

Kunce said while he joined the Marines, Hawley joined an elite corporate law firm.

The Democrat’s working-class background, if he wins the party’s primary next August, will deprive Republicans of an attack used against the last Democrat running for U.S. Senate, Trudy Busch Valentine: that she’s a “limousine liberal” and an “heiress.”

As of now, it’s Kunce attempting to paint Hawley as the out-of-touch elitist.

“We welcome this desperate woke activist to yet another political race,” said Kyle Plotkin, spokesman for Hawley’s campaign. “He just barely finished losing his last one. Maybe he’s running in the wrong state.”

Kunce lost to Valentine by 5 percentage points in the August 2022 Democratic primary, following her surprise entrance into the race as candidate filing closed.

“I don’t come from money, I’m not an heir to anything,” Kunce said. “For me, in that first campaign, I needed to build out the connections, I needed to figure out how to raise money grassroots.”

He said the grassroots apparatus he built in 2022 puts him in a stronger position this time.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee was quick to pan Kunce’s bid.

“Unhinged liberal Lucas Kunce will grift millions from coastal elites, then lose. Just like when he ran last election,” said Mike Berg, spokesman for the NRSC, in a statement.