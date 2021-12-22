Kurt Erickson’s memorable stories for 2021: Clunky computers, a broom closet and the governor’s gut

State government in Missouri was awash in fights over policy, failures in protecting the most vulnerable and hijinks by members of the Legislature in 2021.
And all that set against the backdrop of a lingering pandemic that temporarily shut down action in the Missouri House and triggered legislation that aimed to prohibit efforts by health experts to keep people safe.
Here are some of my most memorable stories from the past 12 months:
1. At the start of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, Missouri leaders worried that the deadly virus would gut state government spending. But an infusion of federal dollars turned those worries into a welcome surprise. Read the story.
2. When the Post-Dispatch exposed a website vulnerability at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in October, it brought a renewed focus to the state’s clunky old computer systems that will cost millions to bring into the modern age. Read the story.
3. Going to the Missouri State Fair and getting a vaccine was apparently not a priority for the more than 300,000 people who attended the event in Sedalia in August. Over 10 days, a special vaccination booth averaged about five shots per day in a state that is just barely over the 50% mark in vaccinations. Read the story.
4. A state lawmaker from the Springfield area was kicked out of her office after she was indicted on federal charges related to questionable treatments and alleged misuse of COVID-19 emergency rescue funds. Leaders assigned her a new office. It was located in a windowless broom closet. Read the story.
5. Missouri’s governor often leads with his gut. A search of public records also indicates he gets more information by talking with people as opposed to reading reports and studying science. Read the story.