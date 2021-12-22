Kurt Erickson’s memorable stories for 2021: Clunky computers, a broom closet and the governor’s gut

State government in Missouri was awash in fights over policy, failures in protecting the most vulnerable and hijinks by members of the Legislature in 2021.

And all that set against the backdrop of a lingering pandemic that temporarily shut down action in the Missouri House and triggered legislation that aimed to prohibit efforts by health experts to keep people safe.

Here are some of my most memorable stories from the past 12 months:

1. At the start of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, Missouri leaders worried that the deadly virus would gut state government spending. But an infusion of federal dollars turned those worries into a welcome surprise. Read the story.