Labor lawyer named to board overseeing Metro Transit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The newest member of the board overseeing Metro Transit is a labor lawyer who formerly did work for the union representing Metro bus drivers and MetroLink operators.

Sam Gladney, of Olivette, was named by Gov. Mike Parson to succeed Constance Gully as one of the St. Louis County members of the board of the Bi-State Development Agency.

Gladney, a Democrat, was chosen from a panel of three nominees submitted to the Republican governor by County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat.

Gladney, who ran unsuccessfully for a Missouri House seat in 2018, said he had done legal work in the past for Local 788 of the Amalgamated Transit Union when he was with a different law firm.

His father, Ron Gladney, was an attorney for Local 788 in the past as well. His stepmother is former U.S. Rep. JoAnn Emerson, a Republican who represented southeast Missouri.

Gladney, whose appointment was announced Monday by Bi-State, went to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served in the Army in Iraq. His law degree is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Gladney starts immediately as an interim appointee but must still be approved by the Missouri Senate in its regular 2021 session beginning next month.