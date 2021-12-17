Labor shortage keeps St. Louis from resuming citywide pickup of recycled items

ST. LOUIS — The city will be unable to resume citywide pickup of recyclables until sometime next year due to a continued shortage of workers, city officials said Friday. They said a specific timetable isn’t known yet.

Refuse Commissioner Todd Waelterman said nine of 69 trash truck driver positions are vacant. He said another serious problem is a lack of mechanics to maintain trash trucks and other city vehicles as well.

He said a private contractor the city has hired to supplement city mechanics also has had difficulty recruiting employees.

To consolidate pickups, the city has mixed trash and recycling in alley dumpsters, which are used in 80% of the city. Officials had hoped that would end this month.

The city is continuing to encourage residents of those areas to bring recyclables to more than 25 drop-off locations. Neighborhoods with roll carts for individual residences will continue to get pickup of recyclable items.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.