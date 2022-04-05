Lack of quorum on Missouri Ethics Commission means ‘no action’ on complaint

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Ethics Commission’s lack of a quorum has led to the panel taking no action in at least one recent case.

In a Tuesday letter to Randall Minchew, one of four candidates running for mayor of Columbia in Tuesday’s election, Liz Zeigler, executive director of the commission, said the MEC could take no action on a complaint lodged against his campaign due to the lack of quorum.

The MEC does not release copies of complaints it receives. Minchew said the complaint involved his failure to report his purchase of a campaign domain name on one of his reports. He said the complaint also mentioned a clerical error.

“To say that somebody was chasing nothing when they filed the complaint would be an understatement,” he said. “But, you know, that’s the rules and so we amended our filing.”

An amended filing showed Minchew reported $12.17 “paid from (his) personal account” for “computer domain” name.

Zeigler on Tuesday said she could not comment on whether more “no action” findings were in the works due to the lack of quorum.

In the letter to Minchew, she said someone filed the complaint against his campaign on March 15. Due to the complaint being filed so close to the Tuesday election, Zeigler said the commission was required to consider the complaint within 15 days.

She said four of six commission members are necessary for a quorum but that only two members served on the board as of March 16.

Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said the administration hopes to have “at least two people appointed within the next two weeks.”

