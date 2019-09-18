Ladue leaders gave final approval Monday to legislation adopting a master plan for a future park at the city-owned property known as “Edie’s Mulch Site” at 9810 South 40 Drive.
A priority for the site is a trail connecting to the Clayton Road business district to the west and eventually extending east to the city’s Rolling Rock subdivision, said Ann Lamitola, the city's public works director. The master plan also includes a small parking area, shelters and overlooks to view Deer Creek.
Jay Wohlschlaeger, with city consultant SWT Design, said the cost for the trail, parking lot, trail head and other site modifications would total $1.4 million. He also said the next steps include seeking funding, such as another Municipal Park Grant application next August, and deciding on a name.
Lamitola, the city’s public works director, said that the city has owned 12.3 acres at the site since the late 1980s. From the early 1990s to spring 2017, the city processed fall leaves at the site, she said, adding that only about 3 acres are still used for public works purposes.
She said the site could be incorporated into the Deer Creek Greenway portion of the Great Rivers Greenway.
At public meetings in May and June and in more than 200 responses to a community survey, residents were overwhelmingly supportive of a trail and park at the site, Lamitola said.
The city’s 2020 budget includes $2,500 for expenses related to grant applications, and construction could start as early as July 2020, Lamitola said, adding hopes are the park could be dedicated as early as spring 2021.
“I’m amazed at the amount of interest in this trail,” said Mayor Nancy Spewak. “A big thing with the trail is connectivity, such as to get people to the business district safely. However, we want to make security on the trail a main focus and make sure there are safety measures in place,” perhaps including a low level of lighting.