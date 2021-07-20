Ladue sets new limits on noise; considers allowing food trucks

She said the commission would discuss a potential change to the code that would allow food trucks to operate in certain situations.

The issue will likely go before the commission in August and to the council for a final vote in September, she said.

The council also approved construction plans for Old Warson Country Club.

The plan includes replacing two tennis courts with two bocce courts, plus construction of a golf building and golf cart parking area, Sukanek said. A landscape buffer is planned along Old Warson Road.

The Zoning and Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit with conditions including that lighting for the pickleball court area be turned off no later than 9 p.m.

Kevin Lasater, of Old Warson, said the new building would have three interior bays, golf simulators and a small waiting area.

“Rounds of golf at our facility have increased from 20,000 to 25,000 a year,” he said.

In other business, the council approved a contract with Conference Technologies Inc. for technology upgrades to the council chamber to allow hybrid meetings, both in person and remotely. The equipment upgrade will cost up to $23,641. Assistant to the Mayor-City Clerk Laura Rider said the plan includes installation of display, video and control equipment integrated with the current sound system for use with Zoom. She said $8,800 in capital funds were budgeted for the upgrades but the project has been deemed eligible for funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to cover costs above that amount.