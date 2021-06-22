Ladue to consider restrictions on lawn care and construction noise

LADUE — Ladue is the latest city to tackle noise issues raised by residents who want to spend more time outside.
The City Council pledged on Monday to consider a proposal to limit hours on weekends when landscaping and construction activities may take place on residential property.
Mayor Nancy Spewak said the city had received a number of recent complaints.
“The crux of complaints I've been getting is noise at 5:30 on weekend evenings. You're sitting in your yard and somebody is mowing a lawn,” she said. “We need to look at a reasonable time, though we don't want to restrict anyone from taking care of a yard.”
Police Chief Ken Andreski Jr. said that those making noise could be contractors or residents doing work.
“We hear that the noise is either too early in the mornings or things like mowing late in the evenings, especially on the weekends,” he said.
He said construction noise currently is allowed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; no construction noise is permitted on Sundays.
“The new proposed times for construction noise would be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, with Sunday construction noise still not being permitted,” he said.
Lawn mowing and landscaping noise would match construction noise times, except lawn mowing equipment would be allowed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Councilman Patrick Hensley suggested exceptions be made for emergency construction work, such as asphalt sealing or use of chain saws after a storm.
In other business Monday night, the Council referred to the Zoning & Planning Commission an application for a special use permit amendment for Ladue School District to build gymnasium additions at Reed and Conway elementary schools.
Andrea Sukanek, city planner, said that the addition at Conway, 9900 Conway Road, is to be 10,460 square feet, and the addition at Reed, 9060 Ladue Road, is to be 11,350 square feet. Both additions are also meant to serve as storm shelters.
The commission will provide review and recommendation, with a final vote by the Council likely in August, Sukanek said.