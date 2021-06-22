Ladue to consider restrictions on lawn care and construction noise

LADUE — Ladue is the latest city to tackle noise issues raised by residents who want to spend more time outside.

The City Council pledged on Monday to consider a proposal to limit hours on weekends when landscaping and construction activities may take place on residential property.

Mayor Nancy Spewak said the city had received a number of recent complaints.

“The crux of complaints I've been getting is noise at 5:30 on weekend evenings. You're sitting in your yard and somebody is mowing a lawn,” she said. “We need to look at a reasonable time, though we don't want to restrict anyone from taking care of a yard.”

Police Chief Ken Andreski Jr. said that those making noise could be contractors or residents doing work.

“We hear that the noise is either too early in the mornings or things like mowing late in the evenings, especially on the weekends,” he said.

He said construction noise currently is allowed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; no construction noise is permitted on Sundays.