Ladue officials Monday delayed a decision on a request to allow blasting as part of a sewer project.
Mayor Nancy Spewak and the City Council said they, and residents, need more details about a request by J.H. Berra Construction Co. to allow blasting as part of a sanitary sewer relief project by the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.
Spewak also asked if it was appropriate to have a third party firm monitor the blasting.
Kevin Bielicki, project manager for Berra, said that the effort is part of MSD’s Project Clear to improve water quality and alleviate many wastewater concerns in St. Louis city and county.
A project in the Deer Creek watershed includes construction of a larger diameter trunk sewer. That work has been underway in Brentwood and Rock Hill, and plans are for work to continue in Ladue, with the new sewer line ending near the intersection of Conway Road and Lindbergh Boulevard.
Construction on the phase in Ladue is starting later this year and will be completed in the spring of 2024, a Berra official said.
While parts of the sewer will be installed by boring – such as where it passes beneath Litzsinger Road, Clayton Road, Interstate 64, Foxboro Road, and Warson Road — using a boring machine, he said the rest of the sewer will be installed by excavating a trench.
But, due to limestone bedrock in some areas, Berra plans to use a combination of drilling and blasting and hydraulic breaker machines to remove rock from the sewer trench in areas generally south and east of Log Cabin Lane, he said. Blasting also is planned on city of Ladue property along South Forty Drive, he said.
“Property owners, within 1,000 feet of the proposed blasting operation, will be offered an inspection of their property to document the condition before blasting occurs,” Bielicki said.
He said each blast will be monitored to verify that vibration is within safe limits established by the county and state.
While Bielicki and Phyllis Hasser, with Berra contractor Vibra-Tech Engineers, said nearby residents of more than 300 properties within 1,000 feet of the blasting will be sent letters as part of the inspection process and given some advance notice of blasting times and days – including an air horn blown before a blast – as the excavation comes near their homes, Spewak said that all residents in any blasting area must be contacted and allowed the opportunity to be present at pre-blasting assessments.
Spewak urged that public meetings with residents near the blasting be set up before work starts.