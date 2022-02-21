Lake Saint Louis Republican to run for St. Charles County executive

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — State Sen. Bob Onder of Lake Saint Louis made it official Monday night: He plans to run for St. Charles County executive.

Onder, a Republican who is term-limited as a state senator, announced his candidacy in a tweet Monday night.

"St. Charles is a great county," he said. "We are the hope and future of our region and our state."

Onder's decision could mean an August primary matchup against Steve Ehlmann, a Republican who serves as the current county executive. Onder said he plans to file paperwork for the office with the St. Charles County Election Authority Tuesday morning.

In his tweet, Onder said he has "fought hard against COVID tyranny," and referred to Ehlmann as a "COVID tyrant."

Onder, a physician, has served in the state Senate since 2015. He previously was in the state House of Representatives.