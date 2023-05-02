ST. LOUIS — For the first time in a decade, St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials want to increase what motorists pay to park in airport lots and garages.

How much of an increase, however, is unclear: Airport officials declined to release the proposal commissioners will be considering at their meeting on Wednesday.

Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said Tuesday that the proposed increases at airport-owned lots would amount to $1 to $2 a day, depending on the lot. The hikes in the airport's two garages would be as much as $3 a day.

But, in a change in procedure, she refused to disclose the specific amounts until the start of Wednesday's monthly Airport Commission meeting.

The commission could vote at the meeting on authorizing the increases, which Hamm-Niebruegge wants to take effect July 1.

Lambert for many years had routinely released airport commission agendas in advance of each meeting. And those included the documents sent to board members that detail items on the agendas, a procedure followed by many St. Louis city boards and various other local governments as well.

But Hamm-Niebruegge said the airport board members now want to be able to discuss issues at their meetings without details being released beforehand.

"We're trying to be as courteous as we can to the airport commissioners," she said. "I know we have been more liberal in the past."

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting, which was released Friday without the backup documents, says approval is requested of an "adjustment of fees and charges for certain airport parking lots," but doesn't explain what that adjustment would be.

The change in what Lambert releases in advance of meetings came after the Post-Dispatch last November reported that the commission would be considering extending a major contract to operate airport eateries without first soliciting competitive bids.

That report was based in part on information released in advance of a meeting scheduled on the issue.

The commission in November ended up delaying action on the proposed extension of Maryland-based HMSHost's contract until 2031, then approved it the following month.

Hamm-Niebruegge said Lambert now is releasing only what it believes is legally required by the state open meetings and records law. "We had this discussion and debate internally," she said.

Jean Maneke, an attorney for the Missouri Press Association, said Lambert's decision to only release agendas in advance appears to adhere to the part of the law dealing with government meetings.

Regarding the parking fees, Hamm-Niebruegge said the proposed increases are "based on surrounding competition" from privately-owned lots and garages located off Lambert property.

She said the increases would help the airport deal with increasing costs, such as fuel and vehicles.

"We haven't done it for 10 years," she said of parking fee hikes. "It's been something that, quite honestly, we should have done before."

She said Lambert has held off in recent years in part because it was dealing with the COVID pandemic and a controversial, since-discarded plan to privatize airport operations.

The airport's two garages, one just outside each of Lambert's passenger terminals, currently charge $5 for up to two hours parking, with higher amounts for longer periods — including a charge of $23 for between 12 to 24 hours.

Lambert's five lots have charges ranging from $7 to $20 for up to 24 hours. Three of the lots also have lower charges for lesser increments of time.

Hamm-Niebruegge said in addition to increasing the fee for up to a full day, the proposal includes hikes in some fees for smaller time periods. “It’s all over the map,” she said. But she said the current $5 charge for up to two hours in the garages and one lot wouldn’t change.

The city of St. Louis owns and operates the airport, which is located in north St. Louis County. While the airport commission is made up primarily of St. Louis appointees, some suburban counties also have representation.

Lambert contracts with a private company, SP Plus Airport Services, also known as Super Park, to run its lots and garages.

Privately-owned lots and garages located off Lambert property pay fees to be allowed to shuttle customers to and from the airport.