Lambert airport privatization: A timeline

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Friday that the city is ending the long, contentious process of exploring the possible privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Here are just a few notable moments from the saga.

March 2017: Weeks before leaving office, former Mayor Francis Slay kicks off the process. The city applies for federal approval to study whether it is a good idea to put Lambert under private management.

April 2017: Krewson is sworn in as mayor, inheriting the privatization efforts. That same month, the Federal Aviation Administration says St. Louis can explore privatization.

January 2018: In a 3-0 vote, a selection committee picks a nonprofit funded by megadonor Rex Sinquefield to help guide the city through a potential privatization.

Soon after, 18 aldermen send a letter calling for the rejection of the nonprofit, Grow Missouri.