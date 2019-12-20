Lambert airport privatization: A timeline

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Friday that the city is ending the long, contentious process of exploring the possible privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Here are just a few notable moments from the saga.
- March 2017: Weeks before leaving office, former Mayor Francis Slay kicks off the process. The city applies for federal approval to study whether it is a good idea to put Lambert under private management.
- April 2017: Krewson is sworn in as mayor, inheriting the privatization efforts. That same month, the Federal Aviation Administration says St. Louis can explore privatization.
- January 2018: In a 3-0 vote, a selection committee picks a nonprofit funded by megadonor Rex Sinquefield to help guide the city through a potential privatization.
Soon after, 18 aldermen send a letter calling for the rejection of the nonprofit, Grow Missouri.
They write: "This appearance of quid pro quo politics between the city and one of the most prolific campaign donors in Missouri cannot be the type of practice the City of St. Louis is seen engaging in."
- February 2018: City aldermen pass a resolution requiring public updates on privatization every 60 days from Krewson's administration and the team advising the city on the issue. Several aldermen say the process has already been tainted by Sinquefield's involvement.
- June 2018: In one of the first major steps of the privatization effort, city officials give final approval to hire a team of outside consultants, paid for by Grow Missouri, to help decide whether to lease the airport.
By this point, Krewson has repeatedly said that looking into privatization doesn’t guarantee that the city will go through with it.
"We owe it to ourselves to consider what could be a very positive turning point for the future of our airport," she says.
- September 2019: Douglass Petty, a communications consultant for the Airport Advisory Working Group, said he had been fired amid controversy over whether he called into a radio show under a pseudonym. Alderman Cara Spencer, who was speaking on the program during the August broadcast, said she and one KWMU staffer recognized the voice of a caller using the name Dominique, both believing him to be Petty.
- October 2019: The Airport Advisory Working Group votes to issue a "request for qualifications," seeking companies interested in leasing the city-owned facility. Eighteen entities respond to the requests.
- November 2019: U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay calls on St. Louis officials to let city voters decide if the facility should be leased.
Clay says he is "deeply troubled" by a lack of transparency and "obvious conflicts of interest that have tainted the current airport study process."
- December 20, 2019: In an interview on St. Louis Public Radio, Krewson tells the public that the city is no longer looking at privatization.