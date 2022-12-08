Lambert OKs no-bid extension for airport eatery contract in same hands 56 years

ST. LOUIS — The board overseeing St. Louis Lambert International Airport approved on Wednesday a no-bid, seven-year contract with a company with deep local political connections.

Maryland-based HMSHost has operated most of the airport’s eateries for more than 50 years. The deal that passed Wednesday, if also approved by city officials, would extend the contract to February 2031.

Kevin Cantwell, a St. Charles County representative on the airport commission, voted against the extension.

“As a business owner, the idea of not bidding something in 56 years ... I wouldn’t do that to my investors,” said Cantwell, president of phone and internet provider Big River Communications. “It’s just my personal opinion.”

Still, the St. Louis Airport commissioners overwhelmingly voted in support.

Lambert executives recommending the extension said one reason was the substantial losses HMSHost and its local partners racked up during the height of the pandemic when airline passenger totals dropped dramatically and stayed that way for months.

“The business remains very much in recovery from the effects of the pandemic,” Rob Salarano, Lambert’s properties manager, told the commission.

Moreover, they indicated that few companies would want to submit rival bids now because of uncertainty surrounding Lambert’s consideration of a $2.8 billion plan to consolidate its two terminals and rebuild much of the airport over the next decade.

“I don’t see, personally, any other way of doing this until we know what’s going on with the terminal,” said John Bales, the director of Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield and one of St. Louis County’s appointees on the commission.

The city of St. Louis owns and operates the airport, which is located in north St. Louis County. While the commission is made up primarily of St. Louis appointees, some suburban counties also have representation.

While Host is an international company, with similar contracts at more than 100 airports worldwide, its two local partners in the Lambert contract have strong political ties.

OHM Concession Group subleases nine restaurant spaces from Host and is represented by an influential lobbyist, former Missouri House Speaker Steve Tilley.

The other partner, D&D Concessions LLC, owns 25% in a joint venture with Host that operates 20 restaurant spaces in the airport, a partnership that’s been in place since 1997. D&D is registered to prominent St. Louisan Darryl Jones and Donald Suggs, the publisher of the St. Louis American newspaper. Both are major donors to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

A mayoral spokesman has said the mayor wasn’t involved in the airport’s recommendation to extend the contract and pointed out that D&D has been a fixture at Lambert since 1997 — decades before Jones’ election as mayor last year.

The extended contract with Host commits the company to invest $7 million over the next eight years into its Lambert outlets. That would be unlikely to happen with any other potential bidder, airport officials said.

“We do not feel that anyone’s going to come in on a seven-year contract and really give us the type of products and restaurants that we would want because the return on investment is just not there,” airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said.

The contract calls for a new Shake Shack outlet and a new Chinese restaurant. Salarano said Wednesday that discussions over adding an eatery tied to the new St. Louis pro soccer team have fallen through.

The contract also commits Host to a revenue sharing percentage with Lambert or a minimum annual payment of at least $4.7 million.

Hamm-Niebruegge said Wednesday she expected the contract would be put out for competitive bids when it expired in 2031, but couldn’t guarantee it.

Hamm-Niebruegge also said if city officials and airlines decided against pursuing the airport terminal rebuild, “we can cancel the contract and buy it out” and seek competitive bids at that time.

The commission on Wednesday also endorsed a one-year extension to October 2024 of part of its contract with GardaWorld Security Services without competitive bidding to provide security guards.

However, Lambert did seek bids for another part of the contract to provide traffic control on the airport’s drives and that GardaWorld and another firm responded.

Airport managers had planned to ask the commission Wednesday to approve a contract with the other company, Prosegur Services Group Inc. but held off, pending further discussions with Prosegur.