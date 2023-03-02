ST. LOUIS — About 13.7 million passengers went through St. Louis Lambert International Airport last year, about 32% more than the 10.4 million logged in 2021.

While the data reflects the resurgence of air travel with the receding of the pandemic, the 2022 passenger totals were still below the nearly 15.9 million reported by Lambert in 2019 — the last full year before the coronavirus outbreak.

The data was included in the airport's annual report released this week.

The totals include people taking off and landing at Lambert, including those on connecting flights.

Total aircraft departures increased by 14% over 2021 but air cargo departures were down 11%. Lambert said it offered nonstop flights to 76 destinations last year, up from 75 in 2021 and 74 in 2019.

Southwest Airlines continued as Lambert's dominant carrier, with nearly 58% of boarding passengers. Trailing were American, 17%; Delta, 10%; United, 6% and Frontier, 4%, with other carriers totaling almost 5%.