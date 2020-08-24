Lambert privatization backer drops effort to put recall of Spencer on Nov. 3 ballot

ST. LOUIS — The leader of a petition drive to put the recall of Alderman Cara Spencer on the Nov. 3 ballot in her ward has dropped the effort.
LeJuan Strickland, owner of Metropolitan Strategies and Solutions, said in an email Monday that he is “no longer pursuing a recall of the 20th Ward Alderwoman on the November ballot.”
Strickland, whose firm also gathered signatures to put an airport privatization plan before voters citywide at the same election, didn’t elaborate on his decision regarding Spencer. He could not be reached Monday for further comment.
Spencer, an outspoken opponent of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said in a statement that she’s glad that Strickland isn’t moving forward with the recall petition.
“We should be deciding policy on merits and not intimidation tactics,” Spencer said.
That was a reference to her statements that privatization backers were trying to use the recall to influence other aldermen to support a similar Lambert lease bill pending at the Board of Aldermen. Strickland had denied trying to intimidate other aldermen with the recall effort.
She also said “the last couple of weeks has been incredibly reaffirming” as residents of her ward, people throughout the region and various organizations showed support for her fight against the recall. Spencer also is running for mayor in the Democratic primary next March.
The city Election Board last month said the airport privatization petitioners got enough signatures to qualify their proposal for the ballot.
Strickland’s company was paid to gather signatures in that effort by a committee largely funded by a company tied to political megadonor Rex Sinquefield. Strickland said, however, that his own firm was paying for the ward recall petition effort.
Strickland, who is Black, had complained that Spencer, who is white, hadn’t done a good job engaging Black residents of her Black-majority ward. He said he didn’t just disagree with her on Lambert privatization.
In response, she said ward residents had a choice for alderman just last year and that she had easily defeated a Democratic primary opponent last year who happened to be an African American.
