Lambert privatization backer drops effort to put recall of Spencer on Nov. 3 ballot

She also said “the last couple of weeks has been incredibly reaffirming” as residents of her ward, people throughout the region and various organizations showed support for her fight against the recall. Spencer also is running for mayor in the Democratic primary next March.

The city Election Board last month said the airport privatization petitioners got enough signatures to qualify their proposal for the ballot.

Strickland’s company was paid to gather signatures in that effort by a committee largely funded by a company tied to political megadonor Rex Sinquefield. Strickland said, however, that his own firm was paying for the ward recall petition effort.

Strickland, who is Black, had complained that Spencer, who is white, hadn’t done a good job engaging Black residents of her Black-majority ward. He said he didn’t just disagree with her on Lambert privatization.

In response, she said ward residents had a choice for alderman just last year and that she had easily defeated a Democratic primary opponent last year who happened to be an African American.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.