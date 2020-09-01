Lambert privatization plan may be yanked from Nov. 3 St. Louis ballot

ST. LOUIS — City residents may not be voting after all at the Nov. 3 election on whether to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
A source with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday that the St. Louis NAACP, one of the key backers of the petition drive that qualified the plan for a citywide vote, plans to take steps to remove the measure from the upcoming ballot.
Adolphus Pruitt, the city NAACP president and a leader in the St. Louis Rising committee pushing for privatization, did not confirm that Tuesday.
However, he acknowledged in a text message that “the timing of our proposition could prove problematic.” He cited increases in coronavirus cases in many areas of the country and mounting financial losses in the airline industry.
“We will release a statement soon,” he said.
Continued pandemic-related economic problems for airlines could conceivably limit the amount of money that bidders seeking to lease Lambert might offer the city.
The city Election Board in early July announced that the petition committee had gathered enough signatures to qualify the proposition for the November ballot. The measure, a proposed amendment to the city charter, would require 60% voter approval.
If passed, the measure would require the city to lease all or a majority of Lambert to a private operator if at least $1 billion was committed upfront to a wide range of city projects.
Aiding dilapidated areas in north St. Louis is a major goal of the proposal, which would devote substantial funds to razing contaminated vacant buildings and to new job training programs among other things.
Opponents say that the city would be gambling its single most valuable asset and that companies chosen to lease Lambert would prioritize profits over the public interest.
An alternate Lambert privatization bill — also a charter amendment aimed at going before voters Nov. 3 — was given preliminary approval by the Board of Aldermen in June.
While it differs on various points with the petition proposal, the aldermanic measure also would channel at least $1 billion to city projects, including many in poorer Black-majority areas.
But the board on July 17 began a two-month summer recess without passing the measure.
The board isn't scheduled to meet again until Sept. 18, more than a week after the Sept. 8 deadline for getting a court order to put an issue on the ballot.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.