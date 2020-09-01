Lambert privatization plan may be yanked from Nov. 3 St. Louis ballot

If passed, the measure would require the city to lease all or a majority of Lambert to a private operator if at least $1 billion was committed upfront to a wide range of city projects.

Aiding dilapidated areas in north St. Louis is a major goal of the proposal, which would devote substantial funds to razing contaminated vacant buildings and to new job training programs among other things.

Opponents say that the city would be gambling its single most valuable asset and that companies chosen to lease Lambert would prioritize profits over the public interest.

An alternate Lambert privatization bill — also a charter amendment aimed at going before voters Nov. 3 — was given preliminary approval by the Board of Aldermen in June.

While it differs on various points with the petition proposal, the aldermanic measure also would channel at least $1 billion to city projects, including many in poorer Black-majority areas.

But the board on July 17 began a two-month summer recess without passing the measure.

The board isn't scheduled to meet again until Sept. 18, more than a week after the Sept. 8 deadline for getting a court order to put an issue on the ballot.

