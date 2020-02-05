Lambert's approval of new janitorial contract draws criticism from disqualified bidder

Westphal also said Triangle would have reconfigured the work to give more to its two other minority and female subcontractors. Airport officials said bidders can't modify their proposals after rival bids are opened. In all, seven companies submitted bids.

The new Regency contract, set to begin next month, still must be approved by the city's top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

This is the fourth round of bids for the same janitorial contract conducted by Lambert since 2017. The previous ones each failed to produce a contract for various reasons. Each time, Westphal complained, "they've always found a reason to keep Regency in there."

Hamm-Niebruegge said Regency was chosen this time because it was the lowest qualified bidder. "We didn't steer toward anybody," she said.

Regency previously got the job on an emergency basis, the airport has said. That began in late 2016 when Regency, a minority subcontractor for three years, agreed to take over the final months of the main contract when the company holding it — Pride Industries One Inc. of Roseville, Calif. — abandoned it.