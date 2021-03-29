 Skip to main content
Land secured for new Costco in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY — A site has been acquired for a new Costco Wholesale store in University City, according to an announcement Monday from the city.

The move comes about a week after the City Council approved plans to rezone the site on the north side of Olive Boulevard at Interstate 170. A self-storage facility, a school, places of worship and other commercial buildings are currently on the site. Those are set to be demolished.

A date for construction has not been set, and the city did not disclose acquisition costs. 

The Costco, with 727 parking spaces, is part of a larger development plan along that stretch of Olive. The project includes about 50 acres and a price tag of nearly $190 million, backed by Novus Development. It's projected to include a mix of retail, apartments, offices and potentially a hotel.

Financing for the 16-acre Costco was provided by partners at CRG Real Estate Group as well as Cedar Rapids Iowa Bank, according to the announcement.

