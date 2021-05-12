Last-minute push for election changes underway in Missouri Senate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s a good public policy for the state to say that we as the state of Missouri are not going to fund drugs or devices that destroy human life,” he said.

But others argued the consequences of the amendment were unknown and that the risk was too great.

“This amendment could put us out of compliance and jeopardize billions of dollars that our state budget relies on,” said Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City.

Democrats have just 10 of the 34 seats in the Senate, but have seen a number of their priorities advance to the governor’s desk, including the hike in the state’s gas tax and a prescription drug monitoring program.

Their success hasn’t gone unnoticed by Republicans unhappy with the direction of the session under Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan.

“It’s been a great year for you and the Senate Democratic caucus. You’ve had one heck of a year,” Sen. Denny Hoskins told Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence.