You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Late St. Louis alderman’s choice as successor to run unopposed in special election
0 comments

Late St. Louis alderman’s choice as successor to run unopposed in special election

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
City ballot measure at the polls today

Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS  — The late Alderman Sam Moore’s choice to succeed him will have no ballot opposition in the June 23 special election following a rival’s failure to qualify as an independent candidate, the city Election Board says.

Dwinderlin “Dwin” Evans, the Democratic nominee, will be the only candidate on the 4th Ward ballot. Evans, the ward’s Democratic committeewoman, was an ally of Moore, the longtime Democratic incumbent who died Feb. 25.

Gary Stoff, an Election Board official, said the potential independent candidate, Gwendolyn Washington, failed to gather enough signatures of registered voters.

Stoff said Washington turned in 150 signatures but only 95 were verified as registered voters in the ward. Stoff said 123 were needed to qualify.

Evans, a retired teacher, was picked last week by the city Democratic Central Committee. Only a write-in candidate could now defeat her; none has signed up so far.

Voters in the city’s 12th Ward also will pick a new alderman that day. Democrat Vicky Grass and Republican Craig Westbrook are running to succeed Democrat Larry Arnowitz. He resigned March 3 after he was indicted on federal mail fraud charges.

The election of Evans or Grass, or both, would give women a majority on the full 29-member Board of Aldermen for the first time.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports