Late St. Louis alderman's choice as successor to run unopposed in special election

ST. LOUIS — The late Alderman Sam Moore's choice to succeed him will have no ballot opposition in the June 23 special election following a rival's failure to qualify as an independent candidate, the city Election Board says.

Dwinderlin "Dwin" Evans, the Democratic nominee, will be the only candidate on the 4th Ward ballot. Evans, the ward's Democratic committeewoman, was an ally of Moore, the longtime Democratic incumbent who died Feb. 25.

Gary Stoff, an Election Board official, said the potential independent candidate, Gwendolyn Washington, failed to gather enough signatures of registered voters.

Stoff said Washington turned in 150 signatures but only 95 were verified as registered voters in the ward. Stoff said 123 were needed to qualify.

Evans, a retired teacher, was picked last week by the city Democratic Central Committee. Only a write-in candidate could now defeat her; none has signed up so far.