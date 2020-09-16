Lawmakers give Parson win on vetoes, loss on legislation targeting Gardner

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers made quick work of this year’s annual veto session, leaving intact all of the legislation altered or struck down by Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson, a Republican, earlier used his veto pen to slash $448 million in spending from the state budget in response to a pandemic-induced slowdown in tax collections.
Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, led the charge to restore $140,000 that Parson vetoed out of the Department of Revenue budget, but the Senate did not follow suit, allowing the vetoes to stand.
The $140,000 outlay, which represents a tiny fraction of the state’s overall $30 billion spending plan, was included in the original budget to repay business owners who had successfully fought the department over a tax issue. Moon said private citizens should not have to wait to be paid.
“These shenanigans must be stopped,” Moon said.
Supporters said the state has the money in its budget to cover the cost. The measure was approved on a bipartisan 138-6.
Action in the House was marked by a moment of silence for Rep. Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, who was absent because he is being treated for COVID-19. He is at least the second state lawmaker to test positive for the disease since the pandemic began.
The lack of action on the governor’s vetoes came against the backdrop of an upcoming election and a separate special session on violent crime that has become bogged down in disagreement over a plan to give Attorney General Eric Schmitt the ability to intervene in St. Louis murder cases.
Parson, a former county sheriff seeking a full, four-year term, has been emphasizing his crime-fighting chops in his race against Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Lawmakers sent him legislation to repeal the requirement for police to live within St. Louis’ city borders in an attempt to widen the pool for more recruits at a time when the force is down at least 140 officers.
Lawmakers also approved a state-level witness protection program designed to encourage crime witnesses to testify without fear of reprisal. But, they have not allocated any money for the program.
Parson is expected to sign the legislation next week.
The House, however, balked at a separate proposal known as “concurrent jurisdiction,” which would allow Schmitt, a Republican, to prosecute homicide cases if law enforcement officials request his assistance.
Republicans in the Senate used their majority status to push the proposal through the upper chamber in a dramatic early morning vote on Sept. 3, but the House took no action on the idea Wednesday.
The proposal, which was sponsored by Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, is viewed by Democrats and some Republicans as an attack on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.
Gardner won her primary election last month in the overwhelmingly Democratic city with 61% of the vote.
The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, headed by St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Timothy Lohmar, issued a scathing statement on the Senate’s action, calling the proposal “awful,” “absurd” and “unrealistic.”
Republican Rep. Barry Hovis of Cape Girardeau County, who sponsored the legislation in the House, told the Post-Dispatch earlier that the proposal “didn’t get a lot of support from prosecutors in my area.”
After a nearly hour-long closed door meeting, Republicans who control the House decided not to bring the measure to the floor for a vote.
In a joint statement, House leaders announced the abrupt end of the special session.
“We are excited to have passed several significant measures to provide additional resources for law enforcement officers and protect the witnesses against violent criminals. The House is committed to continue working with Governor Parson in the next regular session in our fight to reduce the occurrences of violent crime in Missouri,” the statement noted.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, R-Springfield, said she was shocked Republicans rejected Parson’s request heading into a big election.
She blamed the failure on a lack of organization by the governor.
“There has been no clear and consistent plan,” Quade said.
Schmitt’s office expressed disappointment.
“We appreciate the governor’s leadership and hard work on this issue and to fight crime across the state, and although we’re disappointed that this provision did not pass, our focus in the Attorney General’s Office remains the same: we will continue to fight for all Missourians, work to curb rising violent crime rates, prosecute the state’s most violent criminals through the Safer Streets Initiative and our Special Prosecution Unit, and keep our communities safe for all,” Schmitt spokesman Chris Nuelle said.
