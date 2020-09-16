Lawmakers give Parson win on vetoes, loss on legislation targeting Gardner

After a nearly hour-long closed door meeting, Republicans who control the House decided not to bring the measure to the floor for a vote.

In a joint statement, House leaders announced the abrupt end of the special session.

“We are excited to have passed several significant measures to provide additional resources for law enforcement officers and protect the witnesses against violent criminals. The House is committed to continue working with Governor Parson in the next regular session in our fight to reduce the occurrences of violent crime in Missouri,” the statement noted.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, R-Springfield, said she was shocked Republicans rejected Parson’s request heading into a big election.

She blamed the failure on a lack of organization by the governor.

“There has been no clear and consistent plan,” Quade said.

Schmitt’s office expressed disappointment.

“We appreciate the governor’s leadership and hard work on this issue and to fight crime across the state, and although we’re disappointed that this provision did not pass, our focus in the Attorney General’s Office remains the same: we will continue to fight for all Missourians, work to curb rising violent crime rates, prosecute the state’s most violent criminals through the Safer Streets Initiative and our Special Prosecution Unit, and keep our communities safe for all,” Schmitt spokesman Chris Nuelle said.

