Layoffs in University City as tax revenues dive during shutdown

UNIVERSITY CITY — The city will lay off or furlough 13 full-time employees because of projected shortfalls in tax revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the city manager said Friday. Capital projects are also on hold, he said.

City manager Gregory Rose said the city expects a 15% decrease in revenues this year, or $3.7 million. And it expects a 25% decrease in revenues, or $6 million, in the fiscal year that starts July 1.

University City The City Hall building in University City.

“All areas of our operation, with the exception of public safety and sanitation, will lose employees,” he said.

Rose did not specify how many employees would be laid off and how many were furloughed, or which capital projects were on hold.

Rose had previously declined to discuss the city’s plans for layoffs because they were personnel issues. In an email last week, he told the Post-Dispatch the city had cut services including prohibiting the public from City Hall; suspending meetings, reducing yard waste and bulky item pick up; closing Ruth Park Golf Course and Heman Park Community Center, and closing parks and trails.

The city’s website has more information about changes due to the pandemic.

