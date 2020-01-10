Lewis Reed criticizes mayor's decision to end Lambert privatization process

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed on Friday criticized Mayor Lyda Krewson for ending the city's controversial consideration of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to private operators.
Reed, in his first public comment on Krewson's Dec. 20 announcement, said that city officials first should have sought, received and reviewed bids from at least six competing teams of companies vying for a privatization deal.
"I don't think we had any information to make a clear and final decision," Reed said in an interview. "It would have been good to at least see what the proposals looked like. We would have gotten good information from that, whether we moved forward or not."
Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Port Authority has suspended its plan to commission its own study of possible regional governance of the city-owned airport.
Krewson, in abruptly ending the city's exploration of privatizing Lambert, had cited criticism from residents, business leaders and other elected officials.
The city's top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment — made up of Reed, Krewson and Comptroller Darlene Green — is expected to vote Wednesday on a motion to formally end the privatization consideration.
That would happen by terminating a contract with a team of consulting firms that had been advising the city.
The contract, begun in 2018, had been supported by Krewson and Reed and opposed by Green from the start.
Asked Friday whether how he would vote at the estimate board on terminating the contract, Reed said only that "I'm looking at it."
Krewson's move last month followed almost three years of controversy over the idea. Proponents said a lease deal could provide the city hundreds of millions of dollars.
Opponents alleged that such a deal would amount to selling out a key city asset to private interests; they also complained that most of a city committee's work on the idea had been behind closed doors.
While Krewson's decision drew accolades from critics of privatization, leaders of the Carpenters union and the city NAACP chapter earlier this week said they would push to somehow keep the idea alive.
Reed on Friday also complained that the decision to end the process had left the city without "a road map" to improve Lambert.
The county port panel had voted 4-3 to issue a request for proposals for consultants to study Lambert on Dec. 19, the day before Krewson moved to end the privatization process.
The authority wanted to study the privatization idea and also the idea of placing the airport under regional governance.
"Everything's changed since we voted on it a month ago," John Maupin, who chairs the port authority, said Friday. "It changed dramatically the very next day."
After Krewson's move, Maupin and Denny Coleman, the authority's director, had initially signaled that they planned to move ahead with the county study and hoped that the city would participate in a commission they planned to form on the issue.
Since then, some area leaders have floated the idea of a sales tax district designed to essentially buy Lambert from the city and put it under regional control.
Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.