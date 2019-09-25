JEFFERSON CITY — St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed settled a complaint with Missouri ethics officials this week, agreeing to return $19,400 in campaign contributions to corporate donors.
He or his campaign will also have to pay the state more than $10,000 in fines. That's because Reed settled another complaint in 2018, promising not to violate Missouri law for two years.
The complaint settled this week deals with Reed's acceptance of campaign cash directly from companies. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Missouri law prohibits direct corporate support to candidates. To satisfy state law, companies often funnel contributions through political action committees, which then donate to candidates.
But, between June 2017 and October 2018, Reed accepted 12 direct corporate contributions totaling $19,400, the Missouri Ethics Commission said in a consent order posted to its website on Wednesday.
A company called Lodging Hospitality Management was the largest direct contributor, sending Reed $10,000. J & G Investment Corp. and Willert Home Products Inc. each sent $2,000 directly to his campaign.
Two donors with similar names — G.I. Construction and G.I. Constructors — sent Reed a combined $3,000.
And Andy's Seasoning Inc. wrote a $1,000 check to the campaign. Reed received donations from five other companies that were less than $1,000.
The ethics commission also said Reed's campaign failed to report a handful of expenditures in a timely manner.
Reed, in the consent order, agreed to return the corporate cash. He was fined $1,184, but will only have to pay $184 if he does so within 45 days.
In December 2018, he settled a separate complaint over more than $10,000 in unreported contributions.
Now, because of the most recent settlement, Reed will have to pay an additional $9,855 to the ethics commission for violating the probationary period outlined in the consent order.
Reed settled a third ethics complaint in 2013 over failure-to-report issues.
He won re-election as St. Louis Board of Aldermen president in April.
His two opponents in the Democratic primary — Alderman Megan Green and state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed — recently settled complaints over unreported contributions with the Missouri Ethics Commission.