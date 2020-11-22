Lewis Reed makes it official, will file for mayor Monday

Other candidates also may enter the race.

Reed did not detail any policy proposals in his brief statement but had said in November that the city has a "massive opportunity to turn the corner in a big way'' and that it's a lot easier to do that from the mayor's office.

Reed, 58, has run twice before for mayor. In 2013, he was defeated by incumbent Francis Slay in the Democratic primary. In 2017, he finished third behind Krewson, the winner, and Jones, who came in second in the primary. In those years, Slay and Krewson won easy victories in the general election.

Under a new system adopted by city voters earlier this month, candidates for municipal offices will be listed without party labels on the ballot.

The top two vote-getters in the primary will face each other in a runoff in the April general election.

In another change, people can vote — or "approve" — as many candidates for an office as they want in the primary under a procedure called "approval voting."

