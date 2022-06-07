Lewis Reed resigns as St. Louis aldermanic president

ST. LOUIS — Five days after he was indicted on corruption charges, Lewis Reed announced Tuesday he’s resigning the key city post of aldermanic president he’s held for 15 years.

“I am heartbroken and saddened to have to make the difficult decision to step down and end my time as President of the Board of Aldermen,” Reed said in a late-afternoon statement.

“It is essential to assure the citizens have access and the best service available in such a pivotal role. I cannot fulfill these duties as I take the time to focus on my family and my current legal challenges.”

Alderman Joe Vollmer, who represents the 10th Ward encompassing the Hill neighborhood and nearby areas, said shortly after Reed’s announcement that he had spoken to Reed and would assume the role of acting board president.

Vollmer, the board's vice president, said he expected a smooth transition of power.

Vollmer will serve in that role until the Nov. 8 general election, when voters will pick someone to hold the post until Reed's current four-year term expires next April. Another election would be held then for the next four-year term.

Vollmer, who runs a popular bar-restaurant on The Hill, said it's unlikely he would run himself.

Reed, 59, is the third city official cited in the indictment to resign. He had been under increasing political pressure to do so. On Monday, 11 aldermen — most of them in the board's more progressive faction often at odds with Reed — had publicly called on him to quit.

Jeffrey Boyd quit as 22nd Ward alderman on Friday, the day after the charges were made public. John Collins-Muhammad abruptly resigned as 21st Ward alderman on May 12, citing mistakes but not elaborating.

All three last week entered not guilty pleas to federal charges of using their offices for cash bribes and other items.

This story will be updated.

