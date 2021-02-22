Lewis Reed takes lead in fundraising in St. Louis mayoral race

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has pulled ahead in fundraising as the city’s mayoral primary campaign enters its final week.

New finance reports filed Monday showed a total of more than $531,000 donated to Reed’s campaign committee and two political action committees also supporting him.

Committees backing City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer’s mayoral candidacies reported raising about $456,000 and $433,000, respectively.

As with the Reed total, the amounts for Jones and Spencer include money donated to the candidates’ campaigns and to independent PACs backing the two. The reports cover donations and spending through Thursday.

The PACs aren’t bound by the $2,600 contribution limits that the campaign committees must follow. Television commercials promoting Reed, Jones and Spencer all have been running recently.

Way behind in fundraising was utility executive Andrew Jones, who reported pulling in only about $19,400.

In the important category of cash on hand, the pro-Tishaura Jones forces were in the best shape, holding about $177,000. Pro-Reed committees had about $92,000 and the pro-Spencer camp about $45,000.