Lincoln County mayor fined for campaign violations

JEFFERSON CITY — The mayor of a Lincoln County city has been fined nearly $2,000 for violating state election laws.

Ron Sconce, who has been mayor of Troy since 2020, signed a consent order with the Missouri Ethics Commission on Dec. 21 acknowledging he failed to correctly report a campaign contribution and failed to identify who paid for campaign signs he used when seeking a full term in April.

He agreed to a fine of $1,985, but will only have to pay $288 if he does not violate MEC regulations over the next two years.

Sconce was appointed to the mayor’s post in 2020 following the departure of Mayor Mark Cross. He received 670 votes to April Bryant’s 389 in the April election.

Troy, which has about 12,000 residents, is located 50 miles northwest of St. Louis.

