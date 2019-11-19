CLAYTON — Lisa Clancy stepped down from the dais to face her colleagues on the St. Louis County Council from the podium Tuesday in an effort to garner their support for a bill that would reorganize how the county spends money on affordable housing.
It was an uncommon sight in the council chambers, as Clancy, D-5th District, tried to secure three more votes to pass the bill, which has had two public hearings in recent weeks. After the hearing, Clancy tabled the legislation from consideration at the council’s regular meeting, saying it could be tweaked.
The legislation, co-sponsored by Councilwoman Rochelle Walton-Gray, D-4th District, would create a trust fund to help increase the availability of safe and inexpensive housing in St. Louis County. The fund would initially be funded by a tax on medical marijuana. That was one of the recommendations from community leaders, residents and the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund Task Force on how to make the county more accessible for vulnerable populations.
The bill would also expand the county’s Housing Resources Commission — and greatly increase the importance of the obscure board — by placing it in charge of distributing all funds for housing received by the county from any source, not just the trust fund.
That has caused some discomfort within county government. Clancy’s colleagues, particularly Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, and Mark Harder, R-7th District, drilled down on Clancy’s proposal to bolster the commission’s power, asking questions about how the county’s existing boards and staffers would fit into the hierarchy.
Clancy said decisions on how to spend housing funds have traditionally been in “silos” spread across different departments and needed to be centralized to be more effective. She pushed back at Harder’s assertion that she was adding a layer of bureaucracy by empowering the Housing Resources Commission, saying she wanted to get the job done with a commission already in place.
But some urged Clancy to seek more input. Kathryn Mayrose, the county’s community development manager, said she wanted the legislation to succeed but said her office had not been brought into the conversation even though she implements federal housing funds.
“Our office has a lot of expertise and experience that we feel could be useful,” she said. “No one has talked with us about the language in developing this bill.”
But Clancy said she did meet in October with Mayrose and her colleagues to get their ideas, and some of those were incorporated into the bill now under consideration.
Deer hunts
Harder introduced a bill Tuesday that would authorize the county parks department to let the state Department of Conservation hold archery hunts in county parks, as it does in state parks.
A similar measure sponsored by Councilman Tim Fitch, R-7th District, failed to pass the council in the spring, with one of the no votes coming from then-County Councilman Sam Page. Fitch, who is co-sponsoring the new effort, said deer overpopulation has become a greater problem since then. But any new effort would need Page’s signature as county executive.
Barbara Hughes, a former Town and Country alderman, urged the council to vote against it and seek ways to control the deer by sterilizing instead of killing them.
Northwest Plaza
The council voted 6-0 to double its contract with Dentons law firm to $150,000 to represent the county in a dispute with the owners of the former Northwest Plaza shopping center in St. Ann. The county rents 160,000 square feet of office space there under a contract negotiated by former County Executive Steve Stenger in 2016. The council has threatened to void the contract because members believe it enriched Stenger, who received $365,000 in donations from the owners.
In a letter, Page told the council it was necessary because of the complexity of the county’s investigation of the contract and a lawsuit by the owners, Robert and P. David Glarner, seeking to quash the county’s subpoenas in an ethics probe.