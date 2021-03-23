LIVE: Join us now for the City of St. Louis Mayoral Debate

Join us Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. at STLtoday.com/debate for the live, uninterrupted City of St. Louis Mayoral Debate between candidates Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer. The debate will also broadcast on Fox 2 and KPLR 11, and KMOX Radio.
The debate will be moderated by FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda and feature panelists Gilbert Bailon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Michael Calhoun of KMOX and Linda Lockhart of Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and St. Louis Press Club.
Submit questions for the candidate by sharing on social media with the hashtag #STLDebate.
The debate is sponsored by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Fox 2, KPLR11, KMOX Radio, the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club.