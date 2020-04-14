Local election officials want more voting options during the pandemic. Will Missouri provide them?

JEFFERSON CITY — Should voters sheltering in place because of the novel coronavirus be allowed to cast absentee ballots?

Officials in St. Louis County and other Missouri counties say yes, they should — and the state can interpret current election laws to allow this.

But Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that the decision isn’t in his hands. It’s up to the courts or the Legislature, he said.

“I can’t take on the role of the court and exceed my authority and say, ‘This is what the law means,’” he said. “My advice to election authorities is to go with the plain language.”

At issue is a provision of state law that allows voters to cast an absentee ballot because of “incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability.” It’s one of six reasons that Missourians can give to vote absentee. Illegally casting an absentee ballot is a felony that carries up to a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.