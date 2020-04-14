Local election officials want more voting options during the pandemic. Will Missouri provide them?

JEFFERSON CITY — Should voters sheltering in place because of the novel coronavirus be allowed to cast absentee ballots?
Officials in St. Louis County and other Missouri counties say yes, they should — and the state can interpret current election laws to allow this.
But Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that the decision isn’t in his hands. It’s up to the courts or the Legislature, he said.
“I can’t take on the role of the court and exceed my authority and say, ‘This is what the law means,’” he said. “My advice to election authorities is to go with the plain language.”
At issue is a provision of state law that allows voters to cast an absentee ballot because of “incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability.” It’s one of six reasons that Missourians can give to vote absentee. Illegally casting an absentee ballot is a felony that carries up to a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.
Some officials have suggested that “confinement due to illness” could apply to Missourians who are self-isolating, self-quarantining or social distancing because of COVID-19.
On Friday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, wrote to Ashcroft asking him to affirm this.
“Missouri voters deserve the opportunity to vote without putting their health at risk,” Page wrote. “And, because legal avenues exist to allow voting while protecting the voter’s health, any risks would be entirely unnecessary.”
Last week, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, a Democrat, posted a similar suggestion on Twitter.
She wrote the state could allow “all voters to cast absentee ballots by explicitly stating that voters practicing social distancing or self-quarantine as a result of COVID-19 are voting absentee due to incapacity or confinement due to illness or injury.”
Ashcroft said Tuesday he doesn’t think the law’s plain language covers a person who is healthy but scared they might get sick.
He also said his office can sometimes give local authorities an interpretation when there’s a court precedent.
“We cannot find any judicial opinions on this,” he said.
Ashcroft said he’s spoken with lawmakers about possible changes to the law. This might include allowing people who’ve been told by a doctor to stay home because of underlying health issues to cast absentee ballots, he said.
Lawmakers plan to return to Jefferson City on April 27.
Elections disrupted
The COVID-19 pandemic has already disrupted usual election procedure in Missouri.
Last month, Gov. Mike Parson pushed back local elections from April 7 to June 2. Parson also issued an executive order allowing documents to be notarized over video chat. The change affects absentee ballots, which must be notarized unless the voter is in the military, permanently disabled or confined because of illness.
For the June elections, Ashcroft said the state will be providing masks and hand sanitizer for all poll workers.
He’s said local election authorities should adopt other changes, like drive-thru voting, but that he can’t order them to do so. He’s also suggested opening polling stations in schools, which will be closed through the end of the school year.
“We can run this election safely,” Ashcroft said. “It’s a logistics problem. We’ve listened to the experts on how to keep people safe.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that election officials encourage mail-in voting, early voting and drive-thru voting, if these are allowed in local jurisdictions. These voting methods would help people minimize direct contact and reduce the crowd size at polling stations, according to the CDC.
But county clerks, who run the elections in most Missouri counties, say state law offers them little flexibility to keep voters safe from the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness known as COVID-19.
Lennon told the Post-Dispatch on Monday that county clerks can’t make any broad-based changes to elections without guidance from the state.
“That’s the big struggle that we have right now,” she said. “The law doesn’t contemplate this type of scenario.”
Lennon also said guidance at the state level could reduce voter confusion by making sure election authorities are consistent across the board.
Calls to alter election laws have been bipartisan.
Shane Schoeller, clerk of Greene County and former House Speaker Pro Tem, has asked lawmakers to let all voters cast absentee ballots during an emergency, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
Lennon and Schoeller, a Republican, also issued a joint statement in March, saying that the current election laws don’t serve voters in times of serious crisis.
Rick Watson, Henry County Clerk and president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, told the Kansas City Star legislators could allow voters to request an absentee ballot if there is a “declared county or statewide emergency.”
Still, even if the state issues guidance or changes the law to expand voting options, processing absentee ballots is more labor-intensive than counting election-day votes. Would local election authorities be prepared to deal with the more of them?
“I can speak for Boone County that we would be able to make that work,” Lennon said. “If a county feels like they can make it happen, then that option is really important for voters to have.”
Ashcroft said he’d heard from several counties that said they wouldn’t have the equipment or people to handle an election that’s fully mailed in.
Galloway, Parson weigh in
Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, joined the local officials in calling for expanded voting options.
On Monday, she asked Parson, a Republican, to issue an executive order stating that the pandemic is a valid reason for absentee voting.
“Governor Parson should drop his resistance and provide a path for local election authorities to ensure that everyone can vote safely,” Galloway said in a statement. “At a minimum, this should include no-excuse absentee vote by mail and expanded early voting.”
When asked at a news conference Thursday whether he supported an expansion of voting options, Parson said, “Our system’s fine.”
“Right now, I believe everybody’s going to get to the polls to go vote,” he said. “But I’m not interested in making any drastic changes, nor should we make drastic changes out of fear.”
Asked Tuesday whether he thought citing the pandemic was a valid excuse to vote absentee, Parson said: "I do not. Look the absentee ballot's more of a political issue than it is anything. This is a Democrat-Republican issue."
