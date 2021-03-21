Lock and dam at Alton reopens after being hit by barges

ALTON — The Melvin Price Lock and Dam system on the Mississippi River reopened to barge traffic Sunday after barges that had broken loose from a tugboat hit the facility Friday afternoon.

Fox2 reported that the Coast Guard was notified about 1 p.m. Friday that 15 barges broke loose from a tugboat, and seven of them hit the facility. Two of those barges got stuck in the lock, Fox2 reported. The other barges were rounded up.

An employee of the dam who answered the phone Sunday confirmed the damn had reopened to barge traffic but did not have more details about the crash Friday.

Inspectors were assessing the damage to the lock and dam Friday night. No information about the extent of the damage was available.

Flood stage at the facility is 21 feet. The river was running at 24.09 feet Sunday morning.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.