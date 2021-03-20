Lock and dam at Alton still closed after being hit by barges

ALTON — The Melvin Price Lock and Dam system on the Mississippi River remained closed to barge traffic Saturday after barges that had broken loose from a tugboat hit the facility Friday afternoon.

Fox2 reported that the Coast Guard was notified about 1 p.m. Friday that 15 barges broke loose from a tugboat, and seven of them hit the facility. Two of those barges got stuck in the lock, Fox2 reported. The other barges were rounded up.

Inspectors were assessing the damage to the lock and dam Friday night. No information was about the extent of the damage was available Saturday.

Flood stage at the facility is 21 feet. The river was running at 24.91 feet Saturday morning.