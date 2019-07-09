ST. LOUIS — James Garavaglia, a longtime aide to Comptroller Darlene Green, is on involuntary leave, a spokesman for Green says.
Tyson Pruitt, the spokesman, wouldn’t comment on the reason.
Garavaglia, the deputy comptroller for finance and development, has worked in the office 32 years under Green and her two immediate predecessors, Virvus Jones and Paul Berra.
Among his duties has been representing Green on a city committee looking into the possible privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, an idea opposed by Green.
Garavaglia could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Green declined to comment Tuesday, saying it’s a personnel matter.