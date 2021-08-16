Longtime Metro East senator, state's attorney dies at 77

ALTON — William R. "Bill" Haine, a longtime Illinois senator and former Madison County state's attorney, died Monday, his family has confirmed. He was 77.
In a statement, his family said that Haine's wife, Anna, was at his side when he died. "In this time of great sorrow, we feel great joy in knowing that Bill, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully," the statement read.
An Alton native, Haine served as a Democratic state senator from 2002 until early 2019, having chosen not to seek reelection in 2018. He represented the 56th district, which includes much of the Metro East, including Alton, Collinsville, Edwardsville and Granite City.
Prior to that, he was the Madison County state's attorney from 1988 to 2002. His son, Tom Haine, now serves as Madison County's state's attorney, and was sworn in by his father in 2020.
"Bill touched the lives of many Judges in this Circuit as a friend, mentor or boss," said Madison County Circuit Judge William Mudge in a statement. He called Haine's work "exemplary."
As a senator, Haine sponsored or backed many notable pieces of legislation, including a 2013 bill that legalized medical marijuana in Illinois. He touted it as providing "compassionate relief" for those suffering from illnesses such as cancer and multiple sclerosis.
That same year, he fought the effort to legalize same-sex marriage in Illinois, calling the bill “a strike at the heart” of marriage. He was one of three Democrats in the Illinois Senate to vote against the bill, which passed the Senate and later that year passed the state House and was signed into law. It took effect in June 2014, one year before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in the United States.
Haine also backed gun rights and Illinois’ now-defunct death penalty.
“His focus was always on serving the people of the Metro East, and he frequently worked across party lines to do so," Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement released Monday.
Haine was an alumni of St. Louis University, receiving both his bachelor's degree and law degree there. He also served in in the U.S. Army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. He was a lifelong Metro East resident, serving on the Madison County Board in 1978 and from 1982 to 1986.
Madison County Democratic Party Chair Randy Harris called Haine a “tireless advocate for working families and the entire Metro East."
In addition to his wife, Haine is survived by his children and more than two dozen grandchildren.