Longtime Metro East senator, state's attorney dies at 77

That same year, he fought the effort to legalize same-sex marriage in Illinois, calling the bill “a strike at the heart” of marriage. He was one of three Democrats in the Illinois Senate to vote against the bill, which passed the Senate and later that year passed the state House and was signed into law. It took effect in June 2014, one year before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in the United States.

Haine also backed gun rights and Illinois’ now-defunct death penalty.

“His focus was always on serving the people of the Metro East, and he frequently worked across party lines to do so," Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement released Monday.

Haine was an alumni of St. Louis University, receiving both his bachelor's degree and law degree there. He also served in in the U.S. Army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. He was a lifelong Metro East resident, serving on the Madison County Board in 1978 and from 1982 to 1986.

Madison County Democratic Party Chair Randy Harris called Haine a “tireless advocate for working families and the entire Metro East."

In addition to his wife, Haine is survived by his children and more than two dozen grandchildren.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.