Longtime St. Louis County housing authority director Rollins to retire

BEL RIDGE — Susan Rollins, who has led the Housing Authority of St. Louis County for over 12 years under three county executive administrations, will retire at the end of 2020, she announced Thursday.

Former St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley appointed Rollins head of the housing authority in 2008. Over the years she navigated federal government shutdowns and continuous cuts to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development budgets that fund much of the authority's work managing public housing properties and administering rental vouchers.

During her career, she has led the St. Louis Community Development Agency, the Regional Housing Alliance and was a member of the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

More recently, the county housing authority took title to the Wellston Housing Authority's almost 200 units and oversaw the search for a developer to rehab the structures, which the federal government initially planned to tear down.

Rollins said in a statement that she wanted to stay until the Wellston housing is transferred to the chosen developer, BGC Advantage of Louisiana. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who pushed to save the Wellston housing, said he appreciated her hard work and strong leadership during the process.

Rollins, 65, said in a statement: “To be able to continue serving two more administrations after Dooley, I’m humbled that they felt strongly I could do the job."

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.