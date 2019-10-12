Reduced hours for Loop Trolley

Starting Thursday, the Loop Trolley will be on reduced hours. For more information, visit http://www.looptrolley.com/map-schedule/.

Thursday: noon to 6 p.m. (instead of 8 p.m.)

Friday: noon to 6 p.m. (instead of 11 p.m.)

Saturday: noon to 11 p.m. (unchanged)

Sunday: noon to 6 p.m. (instead of 8 p.m.)