Loop Trolley seeking $1.26 million more in federal money to help restart

ST. LOUIS — Backers of the Loop Trolley are trying again for more government money to backstop hopes of restarting the trouble-plagued enterprise once the pandemic fades.
The nonprofit Loop Trolley Co. has submitted a request for a $1.26 million grant from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, a regional agency that decides how some federal transportation dollars are used in the metro area.
Jim Wild, Gateway’s executive director, said Monday that the money sought would come from a program aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving air quality.
“We do need the money to bring this back up,” said Joe Edwards, the University City entrepreneur who heads the sales tax district set up to help fund the trolley line, which straddles the U. City-St. Louis border. “The project will succeed if we persevere.”
The money would be in addition to the $51 million already spent — about two-thirds of it federal money — on building the 2.2-mile line connecting the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.
Wild said the request would be considered by Gateway along with those for 14 other projects competing for about $20 million available on the Missouri side of the metro area the next two years.
He said Gateway’s staff would review the various proposals and make recommendations to the agency’s board in May or June, with the board making a decision in August. Among the board’s members are key elected officials in St. Louis, St. Louis County and other counties in the region.
Wild said the trolley company’s proposal intends to provide $540,000 from local sources to match the federal grant, which would cover a two-year period beginning next October. Trolley Co. officials could not be reached for comment Monday.
Financial problems forced the trolley to shut down at the end of 2019 after only about a year in business. The trolley also was plagued by operational problems and delays in restoring, delivering and testing its cars.
The request to Gateway follows the Bi-State Development Agency’s refusal last year to go along with a plan for its Metro Transit operation to manage the trolley for four years and to use $1.9 million in unspent federal grants to cover shortfalls.
That spurred a Federal Transit Administration official to warn that if the trolley doesn’t resume operating, the agency might try to get back some of the $25 million in federal money that helped build the line.
Edwards said the timing of restarting trolley service is unclear, even if the grant is approved.
He said that likely will depend on how soon people feel comfortable resuming close to normal levels of activities as coronavirus vaccines become more widely distributed.