Loop Trolley seeking $1.26 million more in federal money to help restart

ST. LOUIS — Backers of the Loop Trolley are trying again for more government money to backstop hopes of restarting the trouble-plagued enterprise once the pandemic fades.

The nonprofit Loop Trolley Co. has submitted a request for a $1.26 million grant from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, a regional agency that decides how some federal transportation dollars are used in the metro area.

Jim Wild, Gateway’s executive director, said Monday that the money sought would come from a program aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving air quality.

“We do need the money to bring this back up,” said Joe Edwards, the University City entrepreneur who heads the sales tax district set up to help fund the trolley line, which straddles the U. City-St. Louis border. “The project will succeed if we persevere.”

The money would be in addition to the $51 million already spent — about two-thirds of it federal money — on building the 2.2-mile line connecting the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

Wild said the request would be considered by Gateway along with those for 14 other projects competing for about $20 million available on the Missouri side of the metro area the next two years.

