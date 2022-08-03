Loop Trolley set to resume service Thursday morning after years shut down

ST. LOUIS — The Loop Trolley will crank up operations once again on Thursday morning, two and a half years after shutting down amid low ridership, mechanical mishaps and financial problems.

Wednesday, the board overseeing the special sales tax that helps subsidize the controversial line gave the final go-ahead for a three-month pilot program.

The line's new operator, the Bi-State Development Agency, said the trolley will ply its 2.2-mile route along Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 30.

And rides will be free this time.

After the three-month period, plans call for the trolley to start up again next spring.

"If we can get through its next six months, it'll be able to operate in perpetuity, in my opinion," said Joe Edwards, the Delmar Loop businessman who has been the main promoter of the project for decades. "We need to give it a chance and fine-tune it."

But trolley critics continue to argue that there just hasn't been any public demand — and likely never will be — for an old-fashioned rail line that runs only from the western end of the Loop in University City to the Missouri History Museum on the north side of Forest Park.

"There's been no clamoring from anyone for bringing it back," said Tom Sullivan, a University City resident who has fought the trolley for years. "And let's not forget ... no air conditioning."

Indeed, the trolley's two cars aren't outfitted with AC, a fact that Edwards shrugs off. He said when the trolley operation was in the planning stages, that was left out for cost reasons.

The board of the transportation development district overseeing trolley tax revenue signed off on the Thursday reopening by approving a required safety plan. That followed a week of testing and operator training involving Bi-State, its Metro Transit agency and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

"We are ready to go, all systems running," Metro Transit Executive Director Charles Stewart told the board at its videoconference meeting.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who chairs the district board, thanked Bi-State "for stepping in" and said she plans to ride the trolley Sunday.

Jones has pushed to restart the trolley, citing a warning last December from a regional Federal Transit Administration official that, if the trolley cars and tracks remain unused, the agency might demand repayment of some of the $37 million in federal money used to help build the $51 million project.

Jones, who had opposed reopening the trolley during her campaign for mayor last year, also has expressed concern that defaulting could hurt the metro area's chances to get other federal transit funding in the future.

Bi-State's CEO, Taulby Roach, who also is on the tax district board, has made the same point. Other members are Edwards, University City Mayor Terry Crow and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who was represented at Wednesday's meeting by an aide.

The federal official who issued the warning, Mokhtee Ahmad, could not be reached for comment Wednesday on the trolley's planned restart.

Bi-State's board earlier this year agreed to take over the operation on a contract basis from the nonprofit Loop Trolley Co., which is going out of business.

People interviewed in the Delmar Loop on Wednesday had a mix of opinions on the trolley's rebirth.

"I'm looking forward to it," Wendy Harris, 68, said outside her art gallery, Artisans in the Loop. "People love to see it going by and it's already here. So let's just embrace it and be more positive about it."

But David Gonzalez, 43, who was interviewed on Delmar as he was walking to his office at the nearby Center of Creative Arts, called the trolley "a disaster."

"It wasn't well-used," said Gonzalez, the director of development at the center, also known as COCA. "I feel like people have resoundingly said, 'We don't want this.'"

Andrea Williams, who manages the Vintage Vinyl record store, said she's neutral on the trolley.

"When it was running, I think tourists liked it," she said. "I don't know if it'll be able to sustain itself just on tourist appeal."

Bi-State in a news release says it plans to use only one of the trolley operation's three cars in the pilot period; a second car will serve as a backup if needed. A third car has yet to be put into service and had been under renovation.

A round trip, Bi-State said, will take about an hour, including a 10-minute "operator break" at each end of the route. The trolley can be boarded at any of six stops along Delmar, three on DeBaliviere and one at the history museum.

Earlier this year Jones said the district estimated it will collect more than $775,000 in sales tax this year. Previously collected tax revenue also will be used.

The district also has applied to the regional East-West Gateway Council of Governments for a new $1.26 million federal grant; a decision on that is expected later this month. Roach has said that's essential to the line's long-term financial viability.

Gateway's board turned down a similar request last fall.

The trolley shut down at the end of 2019 after about only a year of service; it reappeared briefly for one month in July 2020 for free weekend rides.

Test runs of Loop Trolley begin Wednesday in run-up to Aug. 4 reopening Daily safety testing of Loop Trolley cars along with operator training will begin Wednesday in advance of the scheduled resumption of operations on Aug. 4, Metro Transit has announced.

Loop Trolley to resume service Aug. 4, but not year-round The trolley, which hasn’t run regularly since the end of 2019 due to financial and operational problems, will operate Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 15. Plans call for it to start up again next spring.