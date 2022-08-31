Loop Trolley to get $1.26 million after regional board approves federal grant

ST. LOUIS — A regional board on Wednesday reversed course, approving a $1.26 million federal grant to help the recently-restarted Loop Trolley continue operating.

The board of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments voted 15-5 to OK the grant request.

The panel, which oversees federal transportation spending in the metro area, last October had rejected the same grant request on a voice vote.

Among supporters on Wednesday was St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who repeated her warning that failing to operate the trolley would spur the federal government to demand repayment of tens of millions of dollars in previous aid.

She also said the area's chances of getting future federal aid for projects such as expanding MetroLink would be harmed if the trolley stopped operating again.

"It is public knowledge that nobody hates the trolley more than I do," Jones said. "But this project fell into my lap as mayor. It's my responsibility that we make sure we get it working."

Leading the opposition was Kurt Prenzler, the Madison County board chairman.

He said it should be up to businessmen in the Delmar Loop area who advanced the trolley project to come up with money to supplement a sales tax along the trolley route that is supposed to subsidize operations.

"If they're such good businessmen they should be able to figure out a way to get from A to B," Prenzler said.

And yet they keep coming back for more government money, he said.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and Joe Vollmer, acting president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, joined Jones in support of the grant.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and St. Louis County Council chairwoman Rita Heard Days opposed it.

The vote was on a motion by Prenzler to remove the new trolley grant from a list of federally-funded projects across the metro area.

The trolley runs a 2.2-mile route between the western end of the Delmar Loop commercial area in University City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

The line stopped operating on a regular basis at the end of 2019 amid low ridership, mechanical mishaps and financial problems.

It started up again on Aug. 4, with the Bi-State Development Agency, the operator of Metro Transit, taking it over on contract with the nonprofit Loop Trolley sales tax district.

This article will be updated.