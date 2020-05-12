Madison County approves guidelines for businesses to reopen, defying governor's order

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Board of Health on Tuesday recommended businesses in the county reopen, defying Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order.

The resolution, including guidelines to reopen, passed 26-2, but it does not include "comment or opinion on insurability or licensure of any individual or business" if they choose to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re concerned about insurance, call your insurance man. If you’re concerned about legal liability, call your lawyer. The county is not your lawyer,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said after the meeting. "Our goal is to be good citizens. We believe they [business owners] can be responsible."

Madison County on Tuesday reported a total of 446 cases and 32 deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The two board members to vote against the resolution were Michael “Doc” Holliday Sr. and Victor A. Valentine Jr.

Pritzker on Tuesday said he would consider holding federal pass-through funding from businesses that defy the state's stay-at-home order, though he noted the state has several enforcement mechanisms and hopes not to use any of them.