You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison County approves guidelines for businesses to reopen, defying governor's order
0 comments
breaking top story

Madison County approves guidelines for businesses to reopen, defying governor's order

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Madison County gearing up to re-open pending decisions by the county board

Hostess Taylor Whitehead takes a to-go order over the phone at Mr. Poncho's Mexican Restaurant and Grill in Eastgate Plaza in Madison County Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The local restaurant just opened in August and has remained open for curbside and carryout during the coronavirus pandemic. "We didn't expect our first Cinco de Mayo to be all carryout," Whitehead said. "We're all just trying to deal with the circumstances." Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com

 Rachel Ellis

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Board of Health on Tuesday recommended businesses in the county reopen, defying Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order.

The resolution, including guidelines to reopen, passed 26-2, but it does not include "comment or opinion on insurability or licensure of any individual or business" if they choose to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

“If you’re concerned about insurance, call your insurance man. If you’re concerned about legal liability, call your lawyer. The county is not your lawyer,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said after the meeting. "Our goal is to be good citizens. We believe they [business owners] can be responsible." 

Madison County on Tuesday reported a total of 446 cases and 32 deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The two board members to vote against the resolution were Michael “Doc” Holliday Sr.  and Victor A. Valentine Jr.

Pritzker on Tuesday said he would consider holding federal pass-through funding from businesses that defy the state's stay-at-home order, though he noted the state has several enforcement mechanisms and hopes not to use any of them. 

Prenzler on May 2 sent a letter to the governor noting the economic hardship Madison County has faced during the shutdown, including 15,000 people in the county applying for unemployment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download PDF Madison County Reopening Guidelines
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports