Madison County approves guidelines to reopen, recommending business defying governor's order

Holliday expressed concern over businesses losing their state license in defying the order, and Valentine said he did not want the county to defy the governor’s order. Another board member, Kristen Novacich-Koberna, voted yes but brought up concerns about the guidelines.

“I don’t want to come across as that I’m not for a sound resolution. I just want it stated that I am very concerned if we act too soon before the governor does get a chance to read your very well put-together letter to him," Novacich-Koberna said to Prenzler during the meeting. “I don’t want to see anyone lose any funding. I don’t want to see anyone lose anything over us just trying to help small businesses, because we don’t want to hurt them. We want to help them.”

Pritzker said during Tuesday's daily press briefing he would consider holding federal pass-through funding from businesses that defy the state's stay-at-home order, though he noted the state has several enforcement mechanisms and hopes not to use any of them.