Madison County board member dies after falling ill at home

MADISON COUNTY — Clint Jones, who served on the governing board for Madison County, has died of heart disease, the Madison County coroner said Saturday.

The 44-year-old Jones, who served the county's District 27, fell ill at his Maryville home and was taken by ambulance to Anderson Hospital in Maryville, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, according to county Coroner Stephen Nonn.

"Clint served with honor and integrity," Nonn said on his Facebook page Saturday. "He was a valuable member of the Madison County Board and he will be missed. My condolences to his family."

Routine toxicology tests are pending, Nonn said.

Funeral arrangements were pending through the Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, he said.