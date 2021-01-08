Major Hawley donor has buyer’s remorse, says senator provoked riots, should be censured

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I need to say the same about Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump’s false claim of a ‘stolen election,’" Humphreys said. “Hawley’s irresponsible, inflammatory, and dangerous tactics have incited violence and further discord across America. And he has now revealed himself as a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution and the ideals of the nation he swore to uphold.

“Hawley should be censured by his Senate colleagues for his actions which have undermined a peaceful transition of power and for provoking yesterday’s riots in our nation’s capital,” he said. “We owe it to our children and grandchildren to protect our country and its Constitutional underpinnings.”

Humphreys wasn’t the first to back away from Hawley after marauders stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, following efforts by Hawley and others to challenge the election.

Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, R-Missouri, who had helped push Hawley as a Senate candidate in 2018, said Thursday that was his “worst mistake.”