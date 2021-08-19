‘Make our community stronger’: St. Louis leaders say Afghans represent opportunity

ST. LOUIS — City and county leaders on Thursday renewed their pitch to bring as many Afghan refugees as possible here, casting it as a humanitarian duty and potential economic boon.
Speaking at a news conference at the International Institute, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and others said resettling at least 1,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban insurgency would honor people who gave crucial aid to U.S. troops and seize a rare opportunity to grow a shrinking city.
“After decades of loss, I want our city to grow again,” Jones said, “and that means laying out the welcome mat for those who want to build a better life for themselves and their families here.”
Jason Hall, who leads business-focused Greater St. Louis Inc., said new arrivals would boost the region’s economy by filling open jobs and starting new businesses.
“Immigrants make our community stronger,” Hall said. “This is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do.”
Multiple speakers said the region most recently proved that point when it welcomed thousands of Bosnians fleeing genocide in the 1990s. Tens of thousands followed, creating a vibrant, entrepreneurial community that is the largest of its kind outside Bosnia.
The institute has resettled more than 600 Afghans since 2010. But early estimates suggest the organization could see nearly double that in the next fiscal year.
International Institute President Arrey Obenson said his organization is already being stretched.
Finding appropriate housing for everyone in one of the hottest real estate markets in recent memory is perhaps the biggest challenge.
“We will have to get creative as a community to respond to the need,” Obenson said.
It was not immediately clear what assistance other organizations would provide, though Jones noted President Joe Biden has set aside $500 million to aid Afghan refugees.
Other speakers at the news conference sought to further emphasize the opportunity in St. Louis and the desperate situation Afghans are fleeing after the fall of a U.S.-backed government last weekend.
Azizullah Ahmadi told a story of how as a boy, Taliban fighters detained him simply for carrying a book.
Peter Lucier, a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, said the people coming over had fought side by side with Americans and should be treated accordingly.
“We owe these people a debt,” he said.
And Adnan Omeragic, a Bosnian who came here in 1999, offered himself as an example of the kind of person who needs St. Louis’ help. He traced his path from stepping off a plane on a humid summer day as a teenager to raising a family, getting a master’s degree in architecture, making partner at his firm and eventually joining the board of the International Institute to give back.