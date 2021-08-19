‘Make our community stronger’: St. Louis leaders say Afghans represent opportunity

International Institute President Arrey Obenson said his organization is already being stretched.

Finding appropriate housing for everyone in one of the hottest real estate markets in recent memory is perhaps the biggest challenge.

“We will have to get creative as a community to respond to the need,” Obenson said.

It was not immediately clear what assistance other organizations would provide, though Jones noted President Joe Biden has set aside $500 million to aid Afghan refugees.

Other speakers at the news conference sought to further emphasize the opportunity in St. Louis and the desperate situation Afghans are fleeing after the fall of a U.S.-backed government last weekend.

Azizullah Ahmadi told a story of how as a boy, Taliban fighters detained him simply for carrying a book.

Peter Lucier, a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, said the people coming over had fought side by side with Americans and should be treated accordingly.

“We owe these people a debt,” he said.